MIAC Womens Basketball: No. 8 Gustavus wins at No. 25 Bethel, tying conference race

No. 8 Gustavus defeated No. 25 Bethel 73-61 on the road Saturday, moving into a tie for first place in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC).

Gustavus (20-1, 13-1 MIAC) was led by Emma Kniefel, who scored 21 points in the win. Rachel Kawiecki added 14 points, while Morgan Kelly chipped in 12.

Bethel (17-4, 13-1) was led by Elly Schmitz, who finished with 22 points, and Anna Garfield, who scored 16.

The victory puts both teams tied atop the MIAC standings with identical 13-1 conference records. Gustavus’ lone loss came against Bethel on January 18.

Next up for Gustavus is another road game, Wednesday night at St. Olaf. Bethel also hits the road on Wednesday at Concordia College.