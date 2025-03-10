Men’s College Hockey: Notre Dame beats Gophers 4-1 to advance in Big Ten Tournament

Fighting Irish goalie Owen Say made 38 saves as Notre Dame beat the Gophers men’s hockey team 4-1 Sunday night at 3M Arena at Mariucci. The loss in game three of the best-of-three series knocked the Gophers out of the Big Ten Tournament.

Minnesota now awaits their fate for the NCAA tournament. The Gophers will earn an at-large bid, but a number one seed is no longer a lock. The field for the NCAA tournament will be announced on Sunday, March 23.

Jayden Davis, Grant Silianoff, Cole Knuble, and Hunter Strand scored goals for Notre Dame. Minnesota’s lone goal came from Matthew Wood, which pulled the Gophers within a goal at 2-1, but Notre Dame scored two unanswered goals after that.