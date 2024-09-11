McCaffrey heads into Week 2 with the ‘mentality’ that he will play for the 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey heads into the week of practice preparing to play for the San Francisco 49ers even if the sore calf and Achilles tendon that held him out of the opener is still an issue. McCaffrey was listed as limited in practice as the Niners prepared to visit the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. McCaffrey said his mentality this week is that he will play but a final decision likely won’t be made until game day.

