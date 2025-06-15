Mauricio Dubón’s walk-off single lifts Astros over Twins 2-1, sweep 3-game series

HOUSTON (AP) — Victor Caratini tied it with a sacrifice fly in the ninth and Mauricio Dubón hit a walk-off single in the 10th on Sunday to help the Astros beat the Minnesota Twins 2-1 to sweep the three-game series.

Jake Meyers started at second base in the 10th and scored on Dubón’s two-out single to left field.

Astros starter Brandon Walter gave up a run on six hits with nine strikeouts across 6 2/3 innings. Shawn Dubin, Bennett Sousa and Josh Hader (4-0) combined for 3 1/3 scoreless innings of relief.

Walter has allowed three earned runs across 17 2/3 innings in three starts this season.

Minnesota’s Brooks Lee led off the third inning with a home run.

Jose Altuve was hit by a pitch to lead off the seventh but Caratini grounded into a 4-6-3 double play before Meyers grounded out.

Cole Sands (3-3) took the loss.

Key moment

Jeremy Peña drew a leadoff walk in the ninth and stole second. Peña moved to third when Altuve singled and then scored on Caratini’s sacrifice fly off Jhoan Duran to make it 1-1 and force extra innings.

Key stat

The Astros, who beat the Twins 3-2 on Cam Smith’s walk-off single in the ninth on Saturday, have won five in a row and 16 of their last 22 to take a five-game lead over second-place Seattle in the AL West.

Up next

Houston’s Lance McCullers Jr. (1-2, 4.91 ERA) takes the mound Monday to open a four-game series with the Athletics, who have not announced a starter. Minnesota is off until Tuesday when David Festa (1-1, 4.76) is scheduled to start against Cincinnati’s Andrew Abbott (6-1, 1.87) to open a three-game set.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb