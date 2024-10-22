Matt Borgschulte becomes the Twins’ newest hitting coach

Following the departure of multiple hitting coaches earlier this month, the Minnesota Twins have announced the first hire who will start to fill their absence.

33-year-old Matt Borgschulte, who recently completed his third season as co-hitting coach for the Baltimore Orioles, will serve as the Twins’ hitting coach for the 2025 season.

He replaces former coaches hitting coaches Rudy Hernandez and David Popkins, two of four hitting coaches who were announced to be departing the organization earlier in October.

During the 2024 regular season, Borgschulte helped the Orioles hitters rank second in Major League Baseball in home runs (235), third in slugging percentage (.435), extra-base hits (530) and total bases (2,424), and fourth in runs scored (786).

During his time with Baltimore, the Orioles were placed in the top 10 in home runs, runs scored, total bases and hard hit percentage.