Matt Boldy’s 3-point game powers Wild to a 5-2 win over the Flames
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Matt Boldy scored twice and had an assist, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 5-2 win over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night.
Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and an assist, and Marcus Foligno and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored for the Wild (9-10-4), who improved to 4-0-0 since Jon Hynes replaced Dean Evason as head coach Nov. 27.
Minnesota has outscored its opponents 18-5 in the four games since the coaching change. Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson had 28 saves and improved his career mark against Calgary to 4-0-1.
Connor Zary and Mikael Backlund scored for Calgary (10-12-3). Dan Vladar stopped 13 of 16 shots in just over a period of action before being replaced by AHL call-up Dustin Wolf, who turned away 11 of 13 shots.
The Flames said earlier Tuesday that goaltender Jacob Markstrom was week to week with a fractured finger on his right blocker hand. He was injured in Monday’s practice.
Minnesota led 2-0 just 45 seconds into the second period and 3-0 at 90 seconds when Wolf replaced Vladar. Backlund countered for the Flames at 6:49, when he redirected MacKenzie Weegar’s shot from the blue line.
Boldy’s second of the game at 13:58 restored the Wild’s three-goal lead heading into the third period.
Zary redirected an Ilya Solovyov shot for a goal at 1:37 of the third period. Eriksson Ek countered at 6:49 when Nazem Kadri slid into Wolf as the Swede shot the puck.
Boldy deflected Kaprizov’s shot for a power-play goal and his second of the second period. He whipped the puck over Vladar’s glove at 1:30 after Kaprizov tucked in a rebound off Marco Rossi’s shot off the post.
Mats Zuccarello’s assist on Kaprizov’s goal was the 600th of his career. The 36-year-old extended his point streak to 10 games with three goals and 11 assists in that span.
Wolf turned back four shots during a Minnesota power play shortly after coming into the game. He also stoned Brandon Duhaime on a short-handed breakaway in the second period.
A sluggish start and six giveaways in the first 20 minutes had Calgary leaning heavily on Vladar. Minnesota outshot Calgary 13-5 in the first period and led 1-0 by 1:26 after scoring on their first shot of the game.
After deking Solovyov, Foligno’s shot that came out of the net quickly wasn’t signaled a goal until half a minute later when both teams were in Minnesota’s end.
UP NEXT
Wild: At Vancouver Canucks on Thursday.
Flames: Host Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday.
___
AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.