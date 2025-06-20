Maple Grove native and Brewers OF Isaac Collins pumped to make Target Field debut this weekend

2016 Maple Grove high school graduate Isaac Collins has been getting regular playing time in Milwaukee’s outfield and this weekend will make his Target Field debut. The Twins host the Brewers for a three-game series.

KSTP Sports caught up with Collins in the Brewers’ clubhouse Friday afternoon.

***Click the video box above to watch Collins chat about playing in his hometown***

After playing collegiately for Creighton, Collins was a 9th-round draft pick by the Rockies in 2019. He was then picked up by the Brewers in 2022 in the minor league portion of the Rule 5 Draft.

It was a journey and grind to climb in the Milwaukee organization. But Collins did and made his major league debut September 2024.

After a productive spring training, he made this season’s Opening Day roster and has been playing regularly since.

He’s been playing solid defense in left field and his OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage) is .750. He had two home runs in their last series at Wrigley Field vs. the Cubs.

Collins was also an exceptional football player for Maple Grove.