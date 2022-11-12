Maple Grove fends off East Ridge to advance to Class 6A state semifinals

Maple Grove jumped out to a 21-0 lead and held off East Ridge 24-17 Friday night in the the Class 6A quarterfinals of the state football tournament.

The Crimson (11-0) scored on their opening drive when Tanner Albeck ran one into the endzone from 6-yards out. Charlie Rausch added a pair of rushing touchdowns in the second quarter and it looked Maple Grove would cruise with a 21-nothing lead.

East Ridge had other ideas. Jaylin Reese punched one in near the end of the second quarter to cut the lead to 21-7 at halftime.

Reese would score again in the third quarter as East Ridge would eventually pull within 24-17 in the 4th quarter, but Maple Grove’s defense held late to preserve the 24-17 win.

Maple Grove will face Lakeville South next week in the Class 6A semifinals. It is a rematch of last year’s Prep Bowl which Lakeville South won 13-7.