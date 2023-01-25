TRIA Prep Salute, Jan. 24: Maple Grove Hockey

Last spring, Maple Grove boys hockey skated in a game that ranks among the greatest State Hockey Tournament championship games in history – a 6-5 double overtime loss to Andover.

Coming up on the wrong side of a double-overtime epic has this year’s Crimson squad burning for another shot at the program’s first state title.

Despite losing four of their top five scorers, their starting goalie and a potential first-round NHL draft pick (Danny Nelson) off last year’s roster, the Crimson have regrouped to go 13-3-1 this season. They’re currently the #3-ranked team in Class AA.

A state title this year would finish off an amazing trend the Crimson have built upon the last four years.

In 2019, they lost in the Section Final – one game short of the State Tournament. They’ve advanced exactly one round further each subsequent season: losing in the State Quarterfinal in 2020, the State Semifinal in 2021, then in the title game last year.

The Crimson are 4-8 all-time in their 5 trips to the State Tournament. Last year’s runner-up finish was their first appearance in the championship game.