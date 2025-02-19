Maddie Rooney makes 21 saves, Frost blank PWHL-leading Victoire 4-0

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Maddie Rooney made 21 saves for her first shutout this season to lead the Minnesota Frost past the league-leading Montreal Victoire 4-0 on Tuesday night.

Denisa Krizova scored twice — including an empty-netter — and Liz Schepers and Kendall Coyne Schofield also scored for Minnesota.

The Frost ended a three-game losing skid and halted Montreal’s winning streak at six games.

Coyne Schofield joined Toronto’s Hannah Miller as the league’s leading scorer with 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists).

Montreal was shut out for the first time this season before 6,696 at Place Bell. Elaine Chuli stopped 24 shots in her fifth start this season.

The Frost moved into sole possession of second place in the six-team PWHL. Minnesota has 29 points to trail Montreal by five, but the Victoire have two games in hand.

Takeaways

The Frost shut it down after leaking 15 goals in their previous three games.

The Victoire started well, but quickly lost steam when Rooney shut the door. The Victoire mustered only three shots in a trying second period after posting nine in the first.

Key moment

The Frost shut down the Victoire’s power play a third time with 9:51 remaining. Krizova made it 3-0 two minutes after the penalty expired.

Key stat

The Frost wrapped up their longest road trip in team history, travelling nearly 3,000 miles in 11 days from Minnesota to Toronto, Ottawa, Boston and Montreal.

Up next

The Frost host the Toronto Sceptres on Sunday. The Victoire visit the Ottawa Charge on Saturday.

