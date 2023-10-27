Macalester basketball ready to win MIAC

The Macalester College men’s basketball team received votes in the national preseason poll conducted by D3hoops.com. In other words, expectations are high for the 2023-2024 Scots.

Carleton, the defending MIAC champs, received 14 votes, while Macalester received seven.

The Scots return multiple starters from last year’s squad that finished 15-11 overall and 11-9 in the MIAC. Unfortunately, big man Badou Ba will be out for the year after sustaining a knee injury.

But back and healthy is a dominant backcourt. Junior guards Caleb Williams, Coby Gold, and Tom Andreae return to captain this year’s team.

Williams averaged 21.5 points per game to earn All-Region and All-MIAC honors, with Gold also included on the All-MIAC team after averaging 14.0 points per contest last season.

With so many good players back, the Scots have their eyes on a MIAC title.

KSTP Sports stopped by practice on Friday and spoke with 6th-year head coach Abe Woldeslassie and Williams.

***Click the video box above to watch those interviews***

Macalester will play an exhibition game at the University of Minnesota next Thursday at Williams Arena. The regular season gets underway on Nov. 8 at home against UW-Superior.