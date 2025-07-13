Lynx waive 2024 first-round pick Alissa Pili

By KSTP

The Minnesota Lynx announced Saturday that the team has waived forward Alissa Pili.

Pili appeared in 14 games this season, averaging 1.9 points on 45.5% shooting and 1.2 rebounds in 5.5 minutes per game. Her best performance came in a June 14 win over the Los Angeles Sparks, when she scored eight points on 4-of-5 shooting and added two rebounds.

The Lynx selected Pili with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Over two seasons in Minnesota, she played in 36 games and averaged 2.2 points on 43.3% shooting and 1.2 rebounds per game.