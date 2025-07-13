Lynx waive 2024 first-round pick Alissa Pili

The Minnesota Lynx announced Saturday that the team has waived forward Alissa Pili.

Pili appeared in 14 games this season, averaging 1.9 points on 45.5% shooting and 1.2 rebounds in 5.5 minutes per game. Her best performance came in a June 14 win over the Los Angeles Sparks, when she scored eight points on 4-of-5 shooting and added two rebounds.

The Lynx selected Pili with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Over two seasons in Minnesota, she played in 36 games and averaged 2.2 points on 43.3% shooting and 1.2 rebounds per game.