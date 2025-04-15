Lynx select three players in 2025 WNBA Draft

With the No. 15 overall pick (second round) in the 2025 WNBA Draft, the Minnesota Lynx selected 19-year-old Anastasiia Olairi Kosu.

“Olairi is a young talent who has been playing the game at a high level in Europe from a young age,” Lynx Head Coach and President of Basketball Operations Cheryl Reeve said. “She plays with pace, is a very good cutter and she defends and rebounds at a high level.”

The 6-1 forward from Kurk, Russia brings a wealth of professional experience, currently playing for UMMC Ekaterinburg in the Premier League. In 34 games this season, Kosu is averaging 9.5 points while shooting 54.3% from the field and 79.0% from the free throw line, also posting 5.1 rebounds, 1.76 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game through 18.3 minutes per contest.

With the No. 24 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, the Minnesota Lynx selected Dalayah Daniels.

Daniels, a 6-4 forward, spent two seasons at the University of California Berkeley before spending three seasons at the University of Washington. The Seattle, Wash. native is a 2025 All-Big Ten Honorable Mention, 2024 All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention, and has collected various Pac-12 defensive and preseason awards.

With the No. 37 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, the Minnesota Lynx selected Aubrey Griffin.

Griffin, a 6-1 guard/forward, is a 2025 NCAA National Champion with the University of Connecticut. The Ossining, N.Y. native totaled 986 points and 680 rebounds in her five seasons at UConn and was a 2023 All-Big East Honorable Mention selection. Griffin is the 50th UConn Husky to be selected in the WNBA Draft.