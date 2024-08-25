Lynx retire Maya Moore Irons’ #23

The Minnesota Lynx retired the jersey number of a legendary player Maya Moore Irons following their game against the Indiana Fever Saturday night at Target Center.

Moore Irons is the fifth player to have her number retired by the Lynx. Her No. 23 now hangs alongside Lindsay Whalen’s No. 13, Rebekkah Brunson’s No. 32, Seimone Augustus’ No. 33 and Sylvia Fowles’ No. 34.

Moore Irons stepped away from basketball after the 2018 season to pursue criminal justice work and helped free Jonathan Irons, whose conviction was overturned, from prison. The two are now married. However, before she stepped away from the game, her career was prolific.

After Minnesota drafted her No. 1 overall, Moore Irons played in 271 games, totaling 4,984 points, 1,589 rebounds, 896 assists, 449 steals, 176 blocked shots and 31 double-doubles. She holds franchise-highs in both steals and three-point field goals (530). She also appeared in 56 postseason games, averaging 19.2 points on 46.6% shooting, 6.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.71 steals per game. She retired ranked third in the league all-time in the postseason with 96 steals, while her 1,077 points ranks fifth all-time. She was named the Finals MVP in 2013, and her 441 points make her the all-time leading scorer in WNBA Finals history.

Her performance earned her numerous honors, including Rookie of the Year in 2011, Most Valuable Player in 2014, six All-Star selections and three All-Star MVPs, five All-WNBA First Team honors, two All-WNBA Second Team honors and two All-WNBA Defensive Second Team honors. Her seven All-WNBA Team selections are the most by any player in Lynx history. She also won the June WNBA Cares Community Assist Award in 2018 for her efforts to inspire youth, support underserved children and improve criminal justice reform.

In 2016, Moore Irons was also recognized as one of the WNBA’s 20 greatest and most influential players in league history, and she was celebrated as one of the greatest players in Lynx history during last season’s All-25 Team.