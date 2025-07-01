Lynx ready for Commissioner’s Cup final tonight, Indiana’s Clark ruled out

The Minnesota Lynx will host the Indiana Fever at Target Center on Tuesday night in a Commissioner’s Cup showdown. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Indiana is coming off a 94-86 win over the Dallas Wings, led by Kelsey Mitchell’s 32-point performance. The Fever are 4-4 on the road this season and have struggled in close games, going 0-3 in contests decided by fewer than four points.

Minnesota enters the game undefeated at home (8-0) and sits atop the Western Conference. The Lynx average 23.9 assists per game, with Courtney Williams leading the way at 6.0 per contest.

Fever star point guard Caitlin Clark has been ruled out tonight. Clark is dealing with a groin issue and has missed the Fever’s last two games.

Lynx shootaround this morning ahead of tonight's Commissioner's Cup at Target Center against Indiana.



Caitlin Clark’s status is still up in the air, but of course, the Lynx expected all the questions about how they’ll handle her if she plays. pic.twitter.com/S5TYjSmsHo — Alec Ausmus (@A_TwiceKSTP) July 1, 2025

The Lynx also hold an edge from beyond the arc, averaging 9.4 made 3-pointers per game — 3.3 more than Indiana typically allows. Defensively, Minnesota has held opponents to 40.1% shooting, while Indiana is shooting 46.2% from the field this season.

This will be the first meeting between the two teams in 2025.

Players to Watch

Williams is averaging 12.9 points, 6.0 assists and 1.5 steals for Minnesota. Napheesa Collier has been dominant over the past 10 games, averaging 24.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks.

For Indiana, Mitchell leads the team with 18.9 points per game. Aliyah Boston has added 15.4 points per game over the last 10 contests.

Recent Form

The Lynx are 8-2 in their last 10 games, averaging 86.0 points while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged just 72.8 points during that stretch.

The Fever are 6-4 over their last 10, averaging 83.3 points and shooting 46.6%. Opponents have scored 79.8 points per game in that span.