Lynx re-sign Natisha Hiedeman, sign French Olympic team center Marième Badiane

The Minnesota Lynx have made two contract negotiations to keep one player on the team and add a new Center from overseas.

According to the Lynx, the team has re-signed guard Natisha Hiedeman and signed French Olympic team center Marième Badiane.

Hiedeman appeared in all 40 games for the Lynx last season after she was traded to the Lynx in 2024. During their last campaign, the guard averaged 4.9 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game last season.

“Natisha’s return to the Lynx was a high priority for us in free agency as she proved to be an important factor in our 2024 Finals run,” said Minnesota Lynx Head Coach Cheryl Reeve. “We are thrilled she believes Minnesota is the best place to thrive and reach her greatest heights as a pro.”

Badiane’s signing with the Lynx will be the start of her WNBA career following her strong presence on the French National Team and in EuroLeague play.

“Marième was a sought-after international prospect following her successful showing at the Paris Olympics,” Coach Reeve said. “She will be a great fit for the Lynx culture and on-court play to bolster our post depth.”

The details of the duo’s new contracts are not public at this time per team policy.