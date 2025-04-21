Lynx re-sign forward Jessica Shepard

With just a week to go before training camp begins, the Minnesota Lynx added more depth to their roster by re-signing veteran forward Jessica Shepard on Sunday.

Shepard missed the 2024 WNBA season due to fulfilling contract commitments with her Italian club, Umana Reyer Venezia, and being subject to the WNBA’s collectively bargained prioritization rules.

In 2023, she appeared in 21 games (17 starts) with the Lynx, averaging 8.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 26.7 minutes per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 77.4% from the free throw line.

Shepard was selected by Minnesota with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft.