Watch: Lynx praise defense, Collier’s success ahead of matchup against Las Vegas

The Lynx host the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday night with a chance to clinch a spot in the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup championship game. The team held media availability after morning practice and KSTP Sports was there.

***Click the box above to watch Lynx guard Kayla McBride and assistant coach Rebekkah Brunson speak at availability on Tuesday morning***

Minnesota is coming off a 101-78 win over Los Angeles, giving the team a 4-1 record in the Commissioner’s Cup. The Lynx are first place in the WNBA, boasting a 10-1 record overall after starting the season with 9-straight wins.

Leading the Lynx is forward Napheesa Collier, who’s currently averaging a league-best 26.1 points per game. Lynx guard Kayla McBride had a lot of praise for Collier’s mentality this season after practice.

“She’s never too high or too low,” McBride said.

Collier is also among the best in the WNBA defensively, sitting top 5 in rebounds, blocks and steals.

The Aces are without its top player, center A’ja Wilson, as she sits out in concussion protocol. McBride said the Aces will have to play a different style of basketball without Wilson but showed confidence in the Lynx’s defense.

“Our defense is our identity,” McBride said.

Tonight’s game between the Lynx and Aces is at 7 p.m. at Target Center.