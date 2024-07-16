Lynx All-Star Kayla McBride breaks news about participation in 3-point contest, talks Wednesday game vs. Atlanta

Lynx guard Kayla McBride revealed to KSTP Sports after practice on Tuesday that she’ll participate in the league’s 3-point contest Friday night in Phoenix. She’ll then be part of a WNBA All-Star team that plays the U.S. Olympic team on Saturday.

But first, McBride is trying to find a way to lead the Lynx to a win Wednesday afternoon at Target Center over Atlanta. The Lynx have a two-game losing streak, albeit without Olympian Napheesa Collier. She’s missed four games with a foot injury, and is unlikely to play on Wednesday.

***Click the video box above to watch McBride chat with KSTP Sports on Tuesday***

Atlanta heads into the matchup against Minnesota as losers of seven in a row. Wednesday’s meeting will be the third of the season between the two teams. Minnesota is 10-3 at home, and Atlanta is 4-8 on the road.

The Lynx defeated the Dream 68-55 in their last matchup on June 20. Collier led the Lynx with 16 points, and Tina Charles led the Dream with 14 points.