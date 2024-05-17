Williams, Smith preview Lynx home opener Friday night vs. Seattle

By KSTP Sports

After winning at Seattle in the season opener on Tuesday, the Lynx return home for their home opener Friday night. It’s a rematch vs. Seattle.

KSTP Sports was at Lynx shoot-around at Target Center Friday morning and spoke with G Courtney Williams and F Alanna Smith.

***Click the video box above to watch Williams and Smith preview Friday’s game***

Below is a game preview, courtesy of the Associated Press:

Seattle Storm (0-1, 0-1 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (1-0, 1-0 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8:30 p.m.

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle Storm faces the Minnesota Lynx after Nneka Ogwumike scored 20 points in the Storm’s 83-70 loss to the Minnesota Lynx.

Minnesota went 12-8 in Western Conference action and 9-11 at home during the 2023-24 season. The Lynx averaged 19.4 assists per game on 29.4 made field goals last season.

Seattle finished 11-29 overall last season while going 8-12 in Western Conference play. The Storm averaged 17.7 assists per game on 27.9 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Lynx: None listed.

Storm: MacKenzie Holmes: out for season (knee).