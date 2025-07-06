Lynx guard Courtney Williams named as a 2025 WNBA All-Star reserve

Courtney Williams has been voted as a reserve for the 2025 WNBA All-Star game by WNBA coaches.

For Williams, it is the first time she has been selected as an All-Star during her time with the Lynx — she had previously been on an All-Star team during the 2021 season.

As a reserve, Williams is now the second Lynx player to be named as a 2025 All-Star alongside Napheesa Collier; she is the 14th Lynx player in franchise history named to play in the All-Star game.

RELATED: Napheesa Collier chosen as captain for WNBA All-Star Game by fan vote

Williams opened the season with 19 assists and zero turnovers across Minnesota’s first two games against the Dallas Wings and Los Angeles Sparks, tying the highest assist total with zero turnovers over a two-game span in WNBA history.

Since the opener, she’s averaged 12.9 points on 41.5% shooting, 4.7 rebounds, a team-best 5.9 assists and a career-high 1.6 steals so far this season.

Teams for the WNBA All-Star game have not been selected at this time. Captains Collier and Caitlin Clark will select their teams through a draft, which will be announced on Tuesday, July 8.

The WNBA All-Star game is scheduled for July 19 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.