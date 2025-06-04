Lynx forward Napheesa Collier gets Western Conference Player of the Month honors

Minnesota Lynx superstar Napheesa Collier was named the Western Conference Player of the Month for May, the WNBA announced on Wednesday.

The Lynx (8-0) are still riding an undefeated start to the season, including a 6-0 May in which Collier averaged 26.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.4 blocks in five games played.

Collier got out to a roaring start, posting 20 or more points in the first four games of the season, including two 30-plus-point performances.

In her lowest-scoring game of the month (16 points), on May 27 against Seattle, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year showed her mettle on the other end of the court. She grabbed five steals in the first quarter — tying a single-quarter WNBA record — tallied two blocks and rounded out the double-double with 10 rebounds on the game.

It’s Collier’s first time being recognized as Player of the Month, and she is now the sixth Lynx player to receive the honor.

The Lynx take on the Dallas Wings next on Sunday.