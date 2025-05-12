Lynx coach Reeve following practice Monday: ‘Felt like they weren’t interested in being here’

Lynx head coach/president of operations Cheryl Reeve wasn’t pleased with how practice went on Monday, five days ahead of Friday’s season opener at Dallas.

“Felt like they (the players) weren’t interested in being here,” Reeve said. “I was still in training camp, they weren’t. They were onto something else.”

On the injury front, forward Alanna Smith remains out (quad injury). It’s possible that she won’t be ready for Friday, per Reeve.

The Lynx won their final preseason game on Saturday, topping Chicago by five points. Jessica Shepard had a near triple-double performance through her 23:35 minutes played, totaling 10 points and leading the team with nine rebounds and nine assists.