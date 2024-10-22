Lynx coach Reeve at season-ending availability: ‘We all know what happened’

Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said the WNBA championship was “stolen” from the Lynx during her complaints about the officiating.

The New York Liberty beat the Lynx 67-62 on Sunday night in Game 5 in overtime, getting there after a disputed foul gave Breanna Stewart two free throws that tied the game with 5.2 seconds remaining in regulation.

Reeve, who has led the Lynx to four WNBA championships and coached the U.S. women to an Olympic gold medal this summer in Paris, said she was aware there would be headlines about her complaining. But she says to “bring it on, “because that s—- was stolen from us.”

When asked Tuesday about those comments, Reeve simply said, “We all know what happened.”

The Lynx notched a franchise-record 30 wins this year and earned the No. 2 playoff seed.

The Lynx’s starting five of Williams, McBride, Collier, Bridget Carleton, and Alanna Smith are all under contract in 2025.