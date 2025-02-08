Lynx claims former Indiana Fever guard Grace Berger off waivers

The Lynx have made another addition to their team, this time taking guard Grace Berger off waivers.

Berger is currently playing for OGM Ormanspor in the Turkish Women’s Basketball League during the offseason.

There, she is averaging 13.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game; she is currently 44.7% from the field and 30.6% at the three-point line.

Berger was originally selected 7th overall in the 2023 WNBA Drafts by the Indiana Fever before being taken from the waivers by the Lynx.

She played in two seasons for the Fever, appearing in 48 games.

Details about Berger’s acquisition were not disclosed by the Lynx, per team policy.