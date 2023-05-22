Lynx Monday practice report: Diamond Miller reacts to making WNBA debut in loss vs. Chicago

By KSTP Sports

Diamond Miller discusses playing in her first WNBA game

Lynx forward Diamond Miller, the No. 2 pick out of Maryland, had nine points and seven rebounds in 23 minutes in her WNBA debut Friday. The Lynx dropped a home game to Chicago.

KSTP Sports attended Lynx practice Monday and spoke with Miller, forward Jessica Shepard, and coach Cheryl Reeve.

***Click the video box above to watch Miller, Shepard, and Reeve meet with reporters***

The Lynx return to action Tuesday hosting Atlanta.

