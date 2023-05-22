Lynx Monday practice report: Diamond Miller reacts to making WNBA debut in loss vs. Chicago

Diamond Miller discusses playing in her first WNBA game

Lynx forward Diamond Miller, the No. 2 pick out of Maryland, had nine points and seven rebounds in 23 minutes in her WNBA debut Friday. The Lynx dropped a home game to Chicago.

KSTP Sports attended Lynx practice Monday and spoke with Miller, forward Jessica Shepard, and coach Cheryl Reeve.

***Click the video box above to watch Miller, Shepard, and Reeve meet with reporters***

The Lynx return to action Tuesday hosting Atlanta.

Below is a preview from the Associated Press:

Atlanta Dream (0-1) at Minnesota Lynx (0-1)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. Central

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta visits the Minnesota Lynx after Rhyne Howard scored 20 points in the Dream’s 85-78 loss to the Dallas Wings.

Minnesota finished 14-22 overall with a 7-11 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Lynx allowed opponents to score 83.9 points per game and shoot 43.9% from the field last season.

Atlanta went 14-22 overall last season while going 6-12 on the road. The Dream averaged 78.5 points per game last season, 31.6 in the paint, 15.7 off of turnovers and 10.0 on fast breaks.