Lynx acquire sharpshooter Karlie Samuelson in exchange for 2026 first-round selection

The Minnesota Lynx announced that forward Karlie Samuelson will be joining their team after a trade with the Washington Mystics.

According to the team, the Mystics sent Samuelson in exchange for the Lynx’s selection in the first round of the 2026 WNBA draft.

Samuelson, a native of Huntington Beach, California and a graduate of Stanford, previously played for the Los Angeles Sparks before heading to Washington in 2024.

Samuelson, a 6-0 forward, joins Minnesota after posting a career-high 8.4 points per game last season. She played for new Lynx assistant coach Eric Thibault in Washington.

In addition to shooting 39.8% from the three-point line – ninth overall in the WNBA – she was also 36-for-39 from the line during 29 games with the Mystics. Throughout her career, Samuelson is averaging 5.6 points per game, as well as 2.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists.