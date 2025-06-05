López could be out up to 12 weeks due to strain in throwing shoulder

The Minnesota Twins say starting pitcher Pablo López could be out anywhere from 8-12 weeks due to a shoulder strain in his right shoulder.

According to the team, López has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 strain of the teres major muscle in his throwing shoulder.

No other updates on his injury are expected for at least four weeks from now, which is the earliest he could start a throwing program.

López left Wednesday night’s game against the Athletics due to discomfort in his right shoulder. The Twins went on to win 6-1.

