Loons host Toronto and play for third straight win

Minnesota United can win it’s third straight match of the season when they head to Toronto Saturday afternoon.

Minnesota United (4-1-2) sits tied second in the Western Conference and has performed well on the road, posting a 2-1-1 record. The Loons have been solid defensively, conceding just seven goals this season — the seventh-best mark in Major League Soccer.

Minnesota’s attack is led by Tani Oluwaseyi, who has five goals and one assist. Kelvin Yeboah has also contributed with four goals. The Loons are averaging 1.6 goals per game on 5.4 shots on target.

“I feel like we’ve got to make sure that we show zero complacency and that we deal with the problems that they are going to pose really well,” Loons head coach Eric Ramsay said about playing a winless Toronto team.

Minnesota United and Toronto FC are scheduled to kickoff at 1:30 p.m. (CT) at BMO Field in Toronto on Saturday.