Loons advance in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup with 3-2 win over St. Louis

Minnesota United battled back in dramatic fashion to secure a 3-2 comeback victory over St. Louis CITY SC in the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16. The Loons took an early lead through Kelvin Yeboah, but CITY SC responded with two second-half goals to go ahead.

Late heroics from Anthony Markanich, who scored twice in a three-minute span, sealed the win and sent MNUFC into the quarterfinals.

The draw to determine Minnesota’s next Open Cup opponent will take place tomorrow, Thursday May 21.

The Loons return to MLS action this Saturday, May 24, hosting Austin FC at Allianz Field with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.