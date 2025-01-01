Lions’ Alex Anzalone moves closer to playing vs. Vikings, coming back from broken forearm

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone has participated in a walkthrough practice as he makes his way back from a broken forearm. Coach Dan Campbell said Thursday is going to be a “big day” for Anzalone to show he can play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night. Anzalone has been out since breaking his left forearm on Nov. 17 in a win over Jacksonville. He has 56 tackles this season, ranking fourth on the team after leading the franchise in tackles in each of the previous two years. The Lions listed Anzalone as limited.

