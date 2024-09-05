Led by future Gopher Carly Gilk, Champlin Park volleyball primed to make deep run this year

The Champlin Park high school volleyball team hasn’t been to the state tournament since 2018, the last year that they won a title.

This season’s team is primed to make a deep run, led by future Gophers opposite hitter Carly Gilk.

KSTP Sports was at a recent Rebels practice and spoke with coach John Yunker and Gilk.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversations with Yunker and Gilk***

Champlin Park is 2-1 to start the season, with the loss coming vs. top-5 Lakeville North. That match went 5 sets and the Rebels were down three key players, including Gilk.

Well, she’s now back and the Rebels will be a very tough beat in Class 4A.