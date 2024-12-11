LeBron James is excused from Lakers’ practice and status for next game is unclear amid foot injury

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — LeBron James was excused from the Los Angeles Lakers’ practice on Wednesday for personal reasons. James sat out of the Lakers’ victory over Portland last weekend because of left foot soreness, missing his first game of the season. Coach JJ Redick says James had an “excused absence” from practice. James will turn 40 in less than three weeks, and Redick previously indicated that the Lakers would use their current four-day stretch without a game to give rest to the superstar currently in his record-tying 22nd NBA season.

