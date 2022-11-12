Lakeville South triumphant over Stillwater to advance to state semifinals
Defending state champions Lakeville South defeated Stillwater to advance to the state semifinals against Maple Grove at US Bank Stadium next Friday in a Prep Bowl rematch.
Led by running back Carson Hansen with three touchdowns and running back Ryder Petterson with two touchdowns, the Cougars handedly defeated the Ponies 37-14.
Lakeville South improves to 9-2 this season. Their two losses are to Eden Prairie and Rosemount who will square off in the other Class 6A semifinal.
***Click the video box above to watch highlights from the 6A Quarterfinal**