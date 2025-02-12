Boys Basketball: Lakeville North’s John Oxton talks 700 career victories

Lakeville North coach John Oxton became the sixth boys basketball coach in state history to reach 700 career victories in the Panther’s 74-56 win at Farmington last month.

Oxton stated coaching at Lakeville North in 1990, and has led Lakeville North to eight straight state appearances in the Class 4A state tournament (from 2012-19), and has reached the Class 4A championship game four times with a state title in 2014 and were runners-up in 2012, 2016, 2019.

This season, Oxton and the Panthers are 13-8 overall with their regular season scheduled to conclude on February 28 against Eagan.