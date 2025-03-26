Kwesi Adofo-Mensah discusses Vikings free agency, Aaron Rodgers, his contract status

The Vikings front office had been unusually quiet after a free agency haul that was given high marks by pundits and analysts.

General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah addressed their free agency class, as well as the persistent rumors about both quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his own contract during a press conference Wednesday.

A clip from today's #Vikings press conference with Kwesi Adofo-Mensah discussing the status of his own ongoing contract negotiations.



