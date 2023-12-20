Kirill Kaprizov’s second of game in OT lifts Wild to 4-3 win over Bruins

BOSTON (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored his second goal of the game with 2:06 left to play in overtime, lifting the Minnesota Wild to a 4-3 victory over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night.

Boston captain Brad Marchand had scored with 66 seconds left in regulation, sending the Bruins to their fourth consecutive overtime game.

But Kaprizov finished off a 3-on-1 break for the winner.

Ryan Hartman and Kaprizov each scored a third-period goal for Minnesota before Marchand tied it.

“You get down a little for a moment as it goes in,” Hartman said. “We had a lead and they’re a good team and going to do everything they can to put the puck in the net.”

Boston Bruins' Jakub Lauko (94) and Minnesota Wild's Connor Dewar (26) fight during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Dwyer

Marcus Johansson also had a goal for the Wild and Marc-Andre Fleury made 40 saves. Hampered by injuries to three key players — forward Mats Zuccarello and top defensemen Jonas Brodin and Jared Spurgeon — Minnesota found a way to improve to 8-3 under coach John Hynes since Dean Evason was fired on Nov. 27.

“I think its an important win for us because these are the games that you have to find ways to win under averse conditions in a lot of different ways, whether that’s guys out of your lineup or back-to-back against a rested team,” Hynes said. “In a highly competitive game, to find a way to win is very important.”

The Wild had lost in Pittsburgh, 4-3, on Monday night.

David Pastrnak had two goals for the Bruins, who have taken at least a point in eight of their last nine games (5-1-3). Linus Ullmark stopped 27 shots and Pavel Zacha returned from missing three games with an injury to set up Pastrnak’s second score.

“It’s a terrible loss,” Pastrnak said. “We should have won this game. They’re on a back-to-back. We were the better team. But credit to them, they stuck with it and got the win.”

Hartman beat Ullmark with a wrister from the left circle less than two minutes after Kaprizov scored off a rebound that hit the left post, tying the game with 6:48 to play.

Marchand scored out of a scramble with the Bruins on a power play and the goalie pulled.

Ullmark stopped Matt Boldy on a clean breakaway with 2:50 to play in the OT.

With the score tied at 1 late in the opening period, Pastrnak snapped a shot into the net for his 19th goal with eight-tenths of a second left on the clock after Zacha slipped a pass through the slot to the left wing.

Bruins winger Jakub Lauko had a decisive victory in a fight against Connor Dewar four seconds after Minnesota moved ahead. When it was over, Lauko waved his arms and yelled “Let’s Go!” looking to get the crowd and his team fired up.

It seemed to work.

“It’s the first week I kind of had a green light to fight,” Lauko said. “We scored right after. … Obviously it gets the guys going. There’s a lot of emotion at the time.”

The Bruins tied it when Pastrnak took a cross-ice pass from John Beecher and slipped a wrister between Fleury’s pads.

The Wild jumped in front 1-0 on Johansson’s power-play goal 7:44 into the game.

The Wild’s Vinni Lettieri took a shot off the left ankle and had be helped off the ice to the dressing room in the third period.

Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy returned to the lineup after missing four games with an injury.

UP NEXT Wild: Host the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.

Bruins: Are at the Winnipeg Jets on Friday, the first of three straight on the road.

