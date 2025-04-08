Kaprizov, Eriksson Ek ramp up work toward returning as Wild try to secure playoff spot

With four games to play, the Minnesota Wild currently hold the Western Conference’s last playoff spot. They have two very good chances to secure their position – if not improve it – this week.

The Wild host last-placed San Jose Wednesday then head to Calgary – who are right behind them in the standings – on Friday.

The Wild have a chance to all but lock up their spot with a couple wins. The website Money Puck currently estimates the Wild’s odds of making the playoffs at 91%.

The Wild sit four points ahead of Calgary for the eighth and final playoff spot in the West. Calgary has one game in hand on the Wild.

But the Wild have a game in hand on St. Louis, who sit one spot above the Wild in 7th place.

Whichever team finishes eighth likely opens the playoffs with a first-round series at Winnipeg. The Jets are on target to win the President’s Trophy for ending the regular season with the best record in the NHL.

The seventh place team likely will get Vegas in the first round.

As they prepare for their critical season-ending four game stretch, the Wild’s Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson-Ek continue to take steps toward returning to the lineup.

Head coach John Hynes was encouraged Tuesday as Kaprizov and Eriksson Ek skated on a line together in a full-speed practice where contact was allowed. The two injured forwards have been skating with the team, but hadn’t been full participants.

Hynes was pleased with what he saw from Kaprizov and Eriksson Ek, but was non-committal when asked if Kaprizov will be ready to play against San Jose on Wednesday night. Kaprizov is believed to be ahead schedule compared to Eriksson Ek.

