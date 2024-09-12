Justin Jefferson and Vikings ready to keep rolling against 49ers

Justin Jefferson didn’t get to play against 49ers last season when the Vikings won 22-17. This season, Jefferson is healthy and ready to go against one of the top teams in the NFC.

Jefferson and the Vikings beat the Giants last week 28-6, Jefferson had 59 yards on four catches with a touchdown.

The 49ers beat the Jets 32-19 in week one.

Kickoff is set for noon on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.