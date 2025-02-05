Julius Randle out at least 2 more weeks with right adductor strain

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle will be sidelined for at least two more weeks while he recovers from a groin injury, the team announced Wednesday.

Randle played just 10 minutes in Thursday’s contest at the Utah Jazz before leaving the game with a groin injury. An MRI and a second opinion confirmed Randle had suffered a right adductor strain.

Randle has played 32.6 minutes per game in his first season with the Timberwolves, averaging 18.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 48 games.