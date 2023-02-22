Feature from Twins spring training: Third baseman Jose Miranda sheds weight

Our Joe Schmit and Alec Ausmus are in Fort Myers this week covering the first few days of Twins spring training.

They had a chance to connect with third baseman Jose Miranda, his new full-time job with Gio Urshela traded to the Angels. Miranda played a lot of first base too in his rookie year.

Miranda had a solid first year, producing a .268/.325/.426 slash line over 483 plate appearances. But his production dipped as the year went on. After an OPS of .856 in June and 1.008 mark in July, those numbers dropped to a .705 OPS in August and a .715 OPS in September.

In came a focus on physical fitness and down came Miranda’s weight. He dropped pounds by switching up his diet.

Miranda wants to be able to move better while holding down the hot corner. His defense his rookie year was just average.

The Twins chose Miranda 73rd overall in the 2016 Draft.