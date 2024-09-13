Jordan Addison out this Sunday against 49ers, 3 players remain questionable

As the Minnesota Vikings get ready to host their home opener this Sunday, they will have to do so without one of their starting wide receivers.

On Friday, the Vikings announced that Jordan Addison, who injured his ankle during last week’s 28-6 victory over the New York Giants, will not play this Sunday when they host the San Fransisco 49ers.

Addison contributed three receptions on four separate targets for 35 receiving yards before being pulled in the second half after sustaining an injury to his ankle.

At this time, there is no timeline for his return.

In addition to Addison being sidelined, three other Vikings players head into the weekend as questionable: Guard Ed Ingram, offensive tackle Brian O’Neill and Safety Harrison Smith.

#SFvsMIN injury report



OUT: Jordan Addison



QUESTIONABLE: Ed Ingram (tricep), Brian O’Neill and Harrison Smith pic.twitter.com/sAXex3TJux — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 13, 2024