Q&A: NFL legend Joe Theismann enjoying watching Vikings succeed

Former Washington quarterback, Super Bowl champion, and NFL MVP Joe Theismann has been paying close attention to the Vikings. He developed a friendship with QB Kirk Cousins from his time in Washington, and same goes for Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell, the former Washington OC.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson caught up with Theismann, via Zoom, on Monday, to hear his thoughts on the 8-1 start.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Theismann***

Theismann also served as a long-time analyst for Monday Night Football games. In other words, he has the gift of gab.