Joe Ryan’s health could be key to Twins’ success in 2025

The Minnesota Twins’ starting rotation has the potential to be one of the team’s biggest assets this season, but they need another reliable arm to pair with ace Pablo López. As spring training progresses, Joe Ryan might just be the missing piece to complete that powerful one-two punch that could lead the team many wins in 2025.

Ryan, who missed the final two months of the 2024 season due to a shoulder strain on his throwing shoulder, has looked strong and healthy in Fort Myers. His steady pace on the mound is a promising sign for the Twins, as he appears to be returning to his previous form.

“I feel great, yeah, bullpens have been great, lives have been great,” Ryan said. “I’m getting better when I’m down here. With all of the resources down here, it’s always a big help to lock everything in and have all of the data from years past to be able to make some small adjustments when we need to, but things have been going smooth.”

Ryan’s past performances have shown that he has the potential to be an ace for the Twins, and his first outing of the spring offered a glimpse of that ability. In his debut, Ryan struck out four of the eight batters he faced, with one hit and a walk, showcasing his ability to find his rhythm.

“When things are clicking, you don’t have to think much or worry about too much,” Ryan explained. “You have a plan. You know what you are going to do, the catcher knows what you are going to do. When everything is dialed in, it’s a pretty special feeling.”

Manager Rocco Baldelli is optimistic about Ryan’s ability to make a significant impact this season.

“Joe has the ability to be a great major league pitcher,” Baldelli said. “He showed a lot of that last year, actually, for a long stretch. I think his goals this year are to be that type of pitcher and do it for a full season.”

The expectations for Ryan in 2025 are high. Some believe he could even contend for the Cy Young Award this season, and his resurgence might be exactly what the Twins need to compete for the ultimate prize: the World Series.