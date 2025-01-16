Jessie Eldridge scores twice in a 7-round shootout and the New York Sirens beat the Minnesota Frost

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Rookie Sarah Fillier scored with 1:01 left to tie it at 2-all and Jessie Eldridge scored twice in a seven-round shootout to help the New York Sirens beat the Minnesota Frost 3-2. New York pulled goalie Corinne Schroeder at the start of a power play with 3:21 remaining in the third period. After the teams returned to full strength, Fillier scored the extra-attacker goal. Alex Carpenter nearly won it seconds later on a backhanded shot that hit off the post and slid behind Minnesota goalie Maddie Rooney. Eldridge went down the middle to send it past the glove of Rooney and Schroeder made a glove save on Taylor Heise’s third shootout attempt to end it.

