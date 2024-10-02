Jefferson and Vikings ready to set sail for London to play Jets

The undefeated Vikings are preparing to play across the pound and take on the New York Jets in London Sunday morning.

The Vikings will fly to London on Thursday, multiple players emphasized the importance of sleeping on the plane to acclimate to the time zone change.

The Vikings are 4-0 after a 31-29 win at Green Bay on Sunday, and are 3 point favorites against the Jets heading into Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this Sunday.