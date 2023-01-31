Minneapolis boxer Jamal James preparing for fight vs. Alberto Palmetta Feb. 25 at Armory

After a 16-month layoff, Minneapolis boxer Jamal James (27-2, 12 KOs) will return to the ring on Feb. 25 at the Armory. The former WBA “regular” world champion will face battle-tested veteran Alberto Palmetta (18-1, 13 KOs) of Argentina as part of a Showtime-televised tripleheader.

KSTP Sports connected with James this week at a workout at Circle of Discipline in Minneapolis.

***Click the video box above to watch our interview with James and to see him in action***

James hasn’t fought since his Oct. 2021 loss to Radzhab Butaev in Las Vegas. The referee stopped that bout in the ninth round. James was to return to the ring in 2022, but a bout with Covid-19 derailed those plans.

James, 34, knows the clock is ticking on his career. In other words, he’s locked in with the stakes very high for his fight in three weeks.