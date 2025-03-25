Jake Oettinger stops 32 shots, Stars score twice in a minute to beat Wild 3-0

DALLAS (AP) — Jake Oettinger shut out his home-state team stopping 32 shots, Wyatt Johnston and Matt Duchene scored 58 seconds apart late in the second period and the Dallas Stars beat the Minnesota Wild 3-0 on Monday night.

Oettinger, who grew up about 20 miles south of the Twin Cities in Lakeville, Minnesota, is 7-0-2 in regular-season play against the Wild and has an eight-game home winning streak beginning in late January.

Johnston deflected a shot from the blue line by Thomas Harley for a power-play goal at 15:01 of the second. Duchene also scored through a screen, from the right circle at 15:59.

Mason Marchment added an empty-net goal in the final minute.

Filip Gustavsson made 26 saves for the Wild. Gustavsson allowed only two goals last week going 3-0-0 to be selected the NHL’s First Star of the Week.

Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger signals to his team during an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild in Dallas, Monday, March 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gareth Patterson

Roope Hintz had two assists.

Takeaways

The Stars are 10-0-1 in their last 11 home games, six points behind first-place Winnipeg in the Central Division and five points ahead of third-place Colorado. Mikko Rantanen took a puck to the face early in the second period, was helped to the tunnel, but didn’t miss much time.

The Wild had a three-game winning streak snapped. Minnesota has a comfortable lead in the Western Conference wild-card race and is four points behind Colorado in the division. Defenseman Declan Chisholm left the game late in the second period.

Key moment

Oettinger made a glove save on Marcus Johansson’s point-blank shot during the Wild’s fourth and final power play midway through the third period.

Key stat

The Stars are 31-1-1 when leading after two periods. The loss was at home to Minnesota in overtime on Dec. 27.

Up next

The Wild finish a back-to-back at home Tuesday against Vegas. The Stars begin a four-game road trip Wednesday at Edmonton.

