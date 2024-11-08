Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence ‘trending toward not playing’ against the Vikings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jaguars coach Doug Pederson says quarterback Trevor Lawrence is “trending toward not playing” because of an injury to his non-throwing shoulder. Backup Mac Jones is expected to start against Minnesota on Sunday. It would be his first start in nearly a year since he played for the Patriots. Lawrence took a hit to his shoulder while scrambling on a second-and-9 play in the second quarter at Philadelphia last Sunday. Instead of sliding, Lawrence chose to go head-first and got hammered by linebacker Zack Baun. Jacksonville signed veteran backup C.J. Beathard off Miami’s practice squad earlier this week as insurance.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.