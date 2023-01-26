Jackson-Davis has 20-20 game, rescues Indiana in last minute

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis had 25 points and 21 rebounds, and scored the go-ahead basket in the final minute to lead Indiana to a 61-57 victory over short-handed Minnesota on Wednesday night.

Indiana’s Race Thompson made the first of two free-throw attempts to tie the score at 57 with 43 seconds remaining. After the missed second free throw, Jackson-Davis grabbed the offensive rebound and scored on the putback for a 59-57 lead.

After Minnesota’s Ta’lon Cooper missed a 3-pointer, Trey Galloway hit two free throws with eight seconds left for the Hoosiers.

Jackson-Davis blocked Cooper’s layup with four seconds left and, after an offensive rebound, Joshua Ola-Joseph missed a jumper for the Golden Gophers.

Minnesota was without leading scorer Dawson Garcia (14.9 ppg), out with an ankle injury. Also, backup forward Pharrel Payne was out with a concussion. Without Garcia and Payne, the Golden Gophers were down to seven available scholarship players. Only three of them — Cooper, Ola-Joseph and Jamison Battle — average more than four points.

Indiana guard Trey Galloway (32) and Minnesota guard Ta'lon Cooper (55) reach for the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Minneapolis. Indiana won 61-57. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Stacy Bengs Minnesota forward Jaden Henley (24) tries to shoot against Indiana forward Race Thompson (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Stacy Bengs Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) goes to the basket against Minnesota center Treyton Thompson (42) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Minneapolis. Indiana won 61-57. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Stacy Bengs Previous Next

Indiana coach Mike Woodson, who is recovering from COVID-19, missed the game. Associate head coach Yasir Rosemond took over in Woodson’s absence.

A driving layup by Jackson-Davis gave the Hoosiers a 47-40 lead with 12:40 remaining in the second half before Minnesota tied it with a 7-0 run. After a dunk by Jackson-Davis put Indiana up by two, the Golden Gophers took their first lead of the half on a 3-pointer by Battle.

Jackson-Davis was the only player to make a shot in the final 6:22.

Taurus Samuels hit two free throws for a 57-54 Minnesota lead with 3:20 remaining and the Gophers did not score again.

Miller Kopp scored 11 points and Malik Reneau added 10 for Indiana (14-6, 5-4 Big Ten). Jackson-Davis had six blocks.

Battle led Minnesota (7-12, 1-8) with 20 points. Minnesota shot 34.4%, made 5 of 25 3-pointers (4 of 9 for Battle), but kept it close by committing only five turnovers.

The Gophers went six minutes without a field goal in one stretch of the first half and saw a 21-16 lead turn into a 26-24 deficit with 3:01 to go. Kopp hit a 3-pointer with five seconds left to give Indiana a 33-30 halftime lead.

